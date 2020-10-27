Very attractive people Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are set to star in Shotgun Wedding, an action-comedy about a destination wedding party that gets taken hostage. Jason Moore, director of the original Pitch Perfect, will direct a screenplay from Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. And oh yeah, gin salesman and occasional actor Ryan Reynolds is one of the executive producers.

Lionsgate just announced Shotgun Wedding, an action-comedy that will bring together Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer, a combination sure to make some people in the audience pop their eyeballs out of their heads like horny Tex Avery cartoons. In the film, “Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Armie Hammer) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

Sounds fun, I guess! Look, I like Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer, but they both have a weird track record of making rather lackluster stuff while occasionally reminding us they can be great with stuff like Hustlers and Call Me By Your Name. Will Shotgun Wedding be one of those pleasant surprises? I guess we’ll find out!

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, producers of Wonder, are producing Shotgun Wedding. Other producers include Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Jason Moore, director of Sisters and Pitch-Perfect, is at the helm, with a script by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. And Ryan Reynolds is an executive producer, which suggests at one point he was probably going to star in this thing and dropped out, but will still be receiving a credit (and a paycheck). Good for him!

“Jennifer and Armie’s irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action-comedy,” said Erin Westerman, President of Production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group. “They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can’t take your eyes off them.”

No word yet on when production might begin, or when we might see Shotgun Wedding. Maybe tomorrow! Probably not, though.