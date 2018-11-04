Prepare for the Power of Grayskull to come three days early. A new She-Ra and the Princesses of Power trailer has been released, featuring both a sneak peek at the opening theme song by Aaliyah Rose and an announcement of a new release date, three days earlier than the original.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Trailer

Get pumped up to the empowering pop song, “Warriors,” by Aaliyah Rose, because you’re going to hear it with every episode of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The opening theme song for the upcoming remake of the popular ’80s cartoon is fittingly poppy and upbeat, featuring some inspiring lyrics like “Cos we’re warriors, we are unstoppable.”

The trailer comes on the heels of Netflix announcing a new release date for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, pushing the premiere three days ahead of its original November 16 debut, according to io9. That means you can meet Adora and her cohort of powered princesses even earlier. Now that’s an early Christmas gift.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was created by Noelle Stevenson based off 1985 Filmation cartoon She-Ra: Princess of Power, itself a spin-off of Masters of the Universe. The voice cast includes Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner, Reshma Shetty Lorraine Toussaint, and Keston John.

Here is the official synopsis for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power:

The savior of Etheria is here as DreamWorks She-Ra and The Princesses of Powerbrings to life a story of magic, friendship, loyalty, and an epic battle for peace. Inspired by the popular ‘80s series, DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power tells the story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess, She-Ra. Set in a world where women are unabashedly at the forefront, the series brings forth indomitable female characters each with their unique abilities and flaws to empower and entertain audiences everywhere.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power debuts on Netflix on November 13, 2018.