Netflix and Dreamworks have debuted the first footage for their upcoming She-Ra reboot with an intriguing She-Ra and the Princesses of Power teaser trailer. The teaser sets the stage for the family-friendly reboot of the Mattel character, following our heroine Adora as she transforms into the mythical warrior princess for the very first time.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Teaser Trailer

The brief teaser trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power follows Adora as she stumbles through a dark forest toward a mysterious voice that calls out at her. “Adora,” the eerie female voice calls. “Balance must be restored. You do not yet realize the power you have. The time has come to show you your destiny.” As a panicked Adora (voiced by Aimee Carrero) argues with the voice, flashes of her first encounter with the mythical sword that will transform her into She-Ra are shown onscreen. When she grabs the sword, a magical aura envelops, her and she transforms into She-Ra, the savior of Etheria.

The animation is worlds away from the 1985 Filmation cartoon that popularized the character — sparking a minor (dumb) controversy over She-Ra’s streamlined design — and actually recalls another insanely popular female-led animation series: Sailor Moon. Adora’s transformation into She-Ra parallels the iconic Sailor Moon transformation to a T, which can’t be a coincidence. The ’90s anime series was ahead of its time in depicting complex, flawed female superheroines and the She-Ra reboot would do well to nod to that over the male-gazey ’80s cartoon that spun off from Masters of the Universe.

The new take on She-Ra is helmed by Noelle Stevenson, who revealed that, like in the original 1985 series, Adora was kidnapped as a baby and raised with the Evil Horde, only to discover her true identity later in life. “She’s been very sheltered her whole life and as she starts to experience the world, she realizes that there’s more to this than she knew, that maybe there’s a reason they were called the Evil Horde,” Stevenson laughs, “that maybe they were evil.”

Here is the official synopsis for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power:

The savior of Etheria is here as DreamWorks She-Ra and The Princesses of Powerbrings to life a story of magic, friendship, loyalty, and an epic battle for peace. Inspired by the popular ‘80s series, DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power tells the story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess, She-Ra. Set in a world where women are unabashedly at the forefront, the series brings forth indomitable female characters each with their unique abilities and flaws to empower and entertain audiences everywhere.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power debuts on Netflix on November 6, 2018.