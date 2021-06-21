Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to director David F. Sandberg‘s crowd-pleasing 2019 DC superhero movie Shazam!, has been filming since last month. And now, Sandberg is doing his best to make sure leaked set photos are not the way fans catch their best glimpses of this movie. He recently shared a video of star Zachary Levi in a new version of his superhero suit, but that video was purposefully dark. This morning, Sandberg decided to pull back the curtain and share a clean, well-lit image of the entire Shazam family – including an intriguing addition. Check out the full image below.

Shazam Fury of the Gods Costumes

“Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day,” Sandberg shared in a tweet.

Let’s break down who we’re seeing here from left to right. There’s Adam Brody (The O.C.) playing the adult version of Jack Dylan Grazer‘s Frederick “Freddy” Freeman; Meagan Goode (Brick) as the adult version of Faithe Herman‘s Darla Dudley; Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) as the adult version of Ian Chen‘s Eugene Choi; Zachary Levi as the adult version of Asher Angel‘s Billy Batson; Grace Fulton playing Mary Bromfield, Billy’s older sister; and D.J. Cotrona as the adult version of Jovan Armand‘s Pedro Peña.

Eagle-eyed fans might notice that Grace Fulton is now playing the traditional version of the Mary character and her superhero alter-ego. She’s the only actor among this fictional foster family to occupy both roles on screen, and she’s replacing actress Michelle Borth, who portrayed the adult superhero version of the character in the first film. “Yes, Grace now plays both parts,” Sandberg said in another recent tweet. “But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!”

This is a fascinating choice, and I’m curious to see the reason for it when this movie finally comes out in a couple of years.

How Are These Suits Different Than the Previous Versions?

As for the new suits themselves, they’re more robust in the shoulders, the lightning bolt logos have all been modified, and a few of the colors have been updated – Brody’s suit is a darker blue, Cotrona’s is black instead of green, and several of the boots and arm gauntlets are silver instead of gold. Now we just have to wait for our first look at Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu, who are playing “the daughters of Atlas,” a group of god-like villains who will be giving Shazam and his pals some trouble in this sequel.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on June 2, 2023.