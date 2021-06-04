Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, is currently filming. And we now have our first official look at Zachary Levi in his slightly adjusted costume. Set pics of Levi in-costume leaked online yesterday, and it looks like director David F. Sandberg wanted to provide a more screen-accurate look at the costume to counter the leaked images.

Shazam Fury of the Gods First Look

If you were online yesterday (and let’s be real, you were), there’s a good chance you saw some Shazam! Fury of the Gods set pics making the rounds. The images can be found here, and they show star Zachary Levi on set wearing a new Shazam costume. To be honest, the new costume doesn’t look that different from the one in the first film, but there are some subtle changes. The lightning bolt chest emblem appears to have been tweaked, and a few other details have been altered here and there. Still, a new suit is a new suit.

Of course, out-of-context set pics snapped by people hiding in the bushes and using zoom lenses aren’t the best representation of how stuff will look on the big screen. Enter director David F. Sandberg, who went ahead and uploaded a first look video that gives us a more screen-accurate look at the costume. Sure, it’s mostly cloaked in shadows, but you still get the idea.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows 2019’s highly enjoyable Shazam!, the story of a kid who gets superpowers that turn him into an adult. It’s basically superhero Big, and it works. The sequel brings back Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer from the first film, and adds some new faces, too. Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu are all on board, playing the new god-like villains Shazam has to face this time around, dubbed the daughters of Atlas.

Fury of the Gods isn’t the only Shazam-related title filming right now. Jaume Collet-Serra is currently in production on Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, an anti-hero and sometimes Shazam enemy. At one point, Black Adam and Shazam were going to fight each other in the first Shazam! movie, but it was then decided to give Black Adam his own solo movie first, with the assumption that the characters will meet up in a future movie.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on June 2, 2023.