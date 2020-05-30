Fans of the DC Extended Universe as created by Zack Snyder have gotten a lot of good news over the past couple weeks. Not only is Zack Snyder’s Justice League getting released by HBO Max, but apparently Man of Steel star Henry Cavill will be sticking around as Superman, albeit in an uncertain capacity.

Now that Henry Cavill has been confirmed to continue playing Supes, fans have been asking for something else. They want director David F. Sandberg to add Henry Cavill’s head to the previously faceless cameo made by The Big Blue Boy Scout at the end of the Shazam! last year. Well, ask and you shall receive, because that’s exactly what the filmmaker has done. Check it out below and have your Superman dreams come true.

Henry Cavill Added to Shazam!

I know a lot of you asked for this but I’m not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop messaging me about it now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

Henry Cavill’s future in the DC Extended Universe was unclear at the time Shazam! was made, so he wasn’t brought in to show his face as Superman. But with this clip, Henry Cavill is now in Shazam!, and now he’s got a cool elongated neck like some kind of dragon person. Are you happy now? You got what you wanted. If this isn’t satisfying, then maybe you need to be more specific with your demands.

Sandberg is having a laugh here, but it’s clear that it’s probably been annoying for fans to be asking for something totally unnecessary in the grand scheme of things. It’s obvious that’s Superman appearing at the end of the movie, and you don’t need Henry Cavill’s face to sell it.

Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is getting released by HBO Max, fans have moved on to their next demand, which is to have the streaming service release David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad, something that sounds like it might actually be easier than finishing Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pandora’s box has been opened, and there’s no going back.

Stay tuned to find out what happens with the future of Superman in the DC Extended Universe.