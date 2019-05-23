‘Shazam’ Blu-ray and Digital Releases Arrive in July
Posted on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
You’ll be able to bring Shazam! home this summer – the hit DC superhero film starring Zachary Levi arrives on both Blu-ray and digital this July. The home media release will feature deleted scenes, making of featurettes, and the ability to turn children into large adult men in superhero costumes. Alright, that last one is a lie, but the other stuff is true.
People seemed to genuinely enjoy Shazam!, which took the formula from the Tom Hanks film Big and worked it into a superhero setting. In her review for /Film, Hoai-Tran Bui wrote:
A raucous, charming kid adventure that is a delight to behold from start to finish, Shazam! feels like a throwback both to ’80s comedies and to the superhero movies of the early 2000s, with abundant callbacks to both genres. But rather than playing like an appeal to nostalgia, Shazam! is more of a spiritual throwback that captures the sincerity and silliness inherent in the superhero genre, while delivering a heartfelt story about the power of found families.
If you missed Shazam! in theaters and want to finally catch it, or just want to add it to your collection, you’ll be able to very soon. The film will arrive on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition on July 16, and on Digital on July 2. The following special features will be included:
- Shazam Exclusive Motion Comic
- The Magical World of Shazam
- Super Fun Zac
- Carnival Scene Study, Shazamily Values
- Who is Shazam?
- Deleted Scenes
- Gag Reel
I actually missed Shazam! in theaters, so I’m very much looking forward to getting the chance to finally catch it at home. Warner Bros. is already working on a sequel with the same creative team of director David F. Sandberg and writer Henry Gayden, so there will be plenty more Shazam! in all of our futures.
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).