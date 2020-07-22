The artist Shag is known for artwork that feels like it came straight out of advertisements in the 1950s and 1960s, and now he’s brought that aesthetic to the Star Wars universe. Shag has created a new line of screen prints that take the characters from a galaxy far, far away to some pretty groovy-looking locales. In fact, the artwork serves as a basis for a whole new line of Tiki Mugs, coasters, Hawaiian-style shirts, and more. You can check out all of the Shag Star Wars artwork, Tiki Mugs, and all that other good stuff below.

Shag Star Wars Artwork

Shag revealed the new Star Wars artwork on Instagram, where he said that Lucasfilm gave him a lot of leeway to create these images that fall far outside of Star Wars canon and style. Each print has an edition of 200, though the price has not been made available at this time.

If Shag’s Star Wars prints feel like they’re out of left field, as he says, they were created in conjunction with the Tiki Mugs being launched by Beeline Creative today at GeekiTikis.com. Speaking of which…

Shag Star Wars Tiki Mugs

Here are Shag’s Star Wars Tiki Mugs, each of which you can see featured prominently in the screen prints that are also going on sale today. Each of the four Tiki Mugs has an edition of 500, and word on the street is that they cost a whopping $150 each. That’s much more expensive than the collectible Tiki Mugs from Mondo, and it’s likely because Shag’s artwork usually demands a higher price tag, not to mention the limited edition nature of the mugs themselves.

Shag Star Wars Aloha Shirts

Finally, Shag’s artwork is also being utilized to create men and women’s Aloha Shirts from Geeki Tikis. These come in styles for both men and women, and it doesn’t seem like they have a limited edition. But we also don’t have a price for them either, so they could end up being pretty expensive.

***

You’ll be able to get your hands on all of the Shag Star Wars artwork, Tiki Mugs, shirts, and even some coasters that also feature his designs starting today, July 22 at 9:00 A.M. PST over at the official Geeki Tikis website.