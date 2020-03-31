Even though there have been countless Batman action figures released over the years, there haven’t been a lot of film-accurate action figures inspired by Tim Burton‘s big screen adaptation from 1989. In fact, with the exception of figures from NECA and Hot Toys, the Michael Keaton version of The Dark Knight has largely been ignored, especially when it comes to smaller scale figures. But that’s about to change thanks to the Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts version of Batman, coming this fall.

S.H. Figuarts 1989 Batman Action Figure

The new S.H. Figuarts 1989 Batman action figure is a 6-inch scale figure that will come with interchangeable face parts, multiple swap out hands, a Grapnel Gun, a Batarang, two shurikens, and parts to extend the cape for maximum spreading action. The sculpt looks amazing, and the accessories are outstanding. If only there was a scaled Batmobile that we could put him in too. But we’d settle for a Joker figure to pair him with, though it might not be possible either due to likeness rights issues.

This figure will be a Bandai Premium Web Exclusive, but there are plenty of retailers in the United States that have pre-orders open for fans who want to make sure they can add it to their collection. Since this is one of the more detailed and well-crafted action figure lines, the S.H. Figuarts 1989 Batman action figure will cost somewhere between $70 and $72 plus shipping and handling.

You can pre-order the Batman figure at Big Bad Toy Store, The Toy Source, Dorkside Toys, and Entertainment Earth right now. It will ship sometime in September. You can see even more photos over at ToyArk.