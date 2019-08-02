Eddie Murphy is the master of playing multiple roles in movies, ranging from Coming to America to The Nutty Professor, even if the latter started to veer away from the comedian’s sharp wit of the 1980s. Now Marlon Wayans is trying to follow in his footsteps with a new Netflix comedy, and the results are embarrassing as hell.

Sextuplets has Marlon Wayans playing six different estranged siblings, and yes, two of them require him to wear a fat suit, one of which also turns him into a woman. We might as well just be a Nutty Professor spin-off called Sex-Klump-lets, but that would be insulting to the franchise which looks like comedy gold when compared to this claptrap. Watch the Sextuplets trailer below to get a taste of this complete trainwreck.

Sextuplets Trailer

Regardless of what you think of The Nutty Professor (especially the unnecessary, terrible sequel), we can at least say that there are some funny moments in it thanks to the presence of Eddie Murphy and his impeccable improvisation skills, even when he’s improvising with himself. But Marlon Wayans is no Eddie Murphy, and this trailer doesn’t have a single joke in it that made me crack a smile. It’s painfully unfunny, and the differentiation between characters pales in comparison to Eddie Murphy’s work.

The other problem that I’ve consistently had with Marlon Wayans movies, whether he’s working with his brothers Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans or not, is that all of his movies feel like live-action cartoons. They are unbelievably slapstick, like Looney Tunes shorts with real people in a comedy meant for adults, and I don’t know why anyone finds this funny. These are the kind of gags that should be in movies like Baby Geniuses or Master of Disguise, the kind of terrible comedies that parents dread taking their kids to.

Netflix, there are great comedy scripts out there that deserve to be turned into movies, so please stop producing this kind of drivel that is destined to be lost in the oblivion of your digital library until the sun burns out. Tropic Thunder should have ensured the end of these kind of movies.

From the people who brought you “Naked”, father-to-be Alan is shocked to learn that he was born a sextuplet. With his newfound brother Russell riding shotgun, the duo sets out on a hilarious journey to reunite with their remaining long-lost siblings (all played by Marlon Wayans).

Sextuplets arrives on Netflix on August 16, 2019.