Every great romantic comedy is driven by that sexual tension, and Sex Education has that in spades. The Netflix teen sex comedy continues the will-they-won’t-they dynamic between unlicensed junior sex therapist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his bad-girl crush Maeve (Emma Mackey), who may finally be ready to return his feelings. But wait! He’s moved on to the adorable Ola (Patricia Allison). High schoolers have it rough, don’t they? Watch the Sex Education season 2 trailer below.

Sex Education Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Sex Education is all about second chances, following Otis as he he closes up his underground sex therapy clinic and gains new confidence in his own sex life with the adorable Ola. But things get complicated when his former crush is ready to confess her feelings for him, just as Otis’ best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) gets his happy relationship with a student from France interrupted by the return of his bully/toxic crush Adam (Connor Swindells). That’s only the beginning of the problems for the students of Moordale High, as “chlamydia hits the school and mates struggle with new issues.”

The critical and commercial darling of Netflix, which takes a unique approach to the typical raunchy British teen series, is returning for a second season that is being hailed as a hilarious, and heartfelt follow-up that is just as good as the first season. Gillian Anderson and Kedar Williams-Stirling also return for season 2 of Sex Education.

Sex Education premieres on Netflix on January 17, 2020.