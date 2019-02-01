Sex Education, Netflix’s buzzy British comedy that takes a surprisingly honest look at teenage sexuality, is officially coming back for a second season. The streaming service says that over 40 million households watched the entire first season in its first four weeks, and today Netflix announced its renewal in a new video, which you can watch below.

Sex Education Season 2 Announcement

Like the first, season 2 will also be eight episodes long. Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Alistair Petrie are all coming back to reprise their roles.

“The reception to season one has been so exciting,” said series creator Laurie Nunn. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

Here’s the official description of the first season:

Channeling his Sex Therapist mother, inexperienced teen Otis decides to set up a Sex Therapy clinic at school for the hopeless students of Moordale High. Get ready for love, laughs, lube, and the best time of their lives.

The second season begins filming sometime this spring, so expect to see it drop on Netflix early next year.