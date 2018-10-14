Seth Meyers has been hosting Late Night over at NBC for years now, but this weekend was the first time he returned to his old stomping grounds at Saturday Night Live as host. So how did the late night sketch show fare with one of their own as host? Well, it played out in very much the same way an episode would when Seth Meyers was a cast member and head writer. There wasn’t much memorable for Seth Meyers to do (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing), but the rest of the cast really shined instead.

Let’s dig into the sketches of the Seth Meyers hosted Saturday Night Live below.

The Best

Jail Cellmate – It doesn’t get much better than Kenan Thompson playing Bill Cosby, and now that the once beloved sitcom star is in jail for his sexual crimes, you knew SNL was going to tackle this at some point. In what’s a great combination of Bill Cosby’s nonsensical nature and a spoof of The Shawshank Redemption, we got what was easily the best sketch of the night.

A Frightening Tale – In our line of work, hearing amateur filmmakers like this are a dime a dozen. This is one of those sketches that’s sadly so accurate that it’s inherently funny. Elevating the gag is presenting it as a terrifying ghost story being recounted, and then it’s made even better when it’s given that special twist inspired by movies like It Follows or Truth or Dare.

Movie Talkback – Anyone who has ever attended a post-screening Q&A with a filmmaker knows the inane and ridiculous questions people can ask. This takes it to the extreme, but not by much. Though the absurdity of the question is funny, for me, it’s the earnest and sometimes perplex responses that Seth Meyers gives as the straight man.