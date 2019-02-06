Late last year, we learned about a new Sesame Street movie in development. The project was intended to be the first theatrically released big screen adaptation of the popular children’s television show since Elmo in Grouchland in 1999, so it’s going to be a big deal. Anne Hathaway was being courted to star in the movie set up at Warner Bros. Pictures, and now she’s not only confirmed, but production could start late this summer. Plus, we have details on the Sesame Street movie’s story, thanks to Portlandia director Jonathan Krisel, who will be behind the camera for his feature length directorial debut.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Jonathan Krisel about the untitled Sesame Street movie, and he didn’t hesitate at all to confirm that Anne Hathaway will be starring in the movie. Furthermore, we just might get to hear the Les Miserables star sing on the big screen again, because the movie will be a musical inspired by the famous lyrics of the show’s theme song.

As the catchy theme song famously asks, “Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?” And we’ll likely be hearing that question several times during the movie, because the story will follow the characters from the Children’s Television Workshop as they find themselves lost in New York City with no knowledge of how to get back to Sesame Street.

It’s not the first time a Sesame Street movie has ventured away from the titular location of the show. Follow That Bird in 1985 found Big Bird on a cross country journey after running around from a foster home he was sent to, and the rest of the Sesame Street gang tried to track him down.

Follow That Bird also featured a bunch of cameos from the likes of John Candy, Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman, Dave Thomas and even Waylon Jennings, so hopefully New York City will be populated with some famous faces to help our pals get back to Sesame Street without getting mugged or hit by a taxi or something like that.

In fact, it would be great if comedian John Mulaney would pop up to tell the gang how to navigate New York City, since he was perplexed by Kevin McCallister getting lost in the city in the sequel to Home Alone:

The Sesame Street movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll be looking forward to hearing more soon.