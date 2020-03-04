Did you forget that Warner Bros. Pictures and MGM were working on a Sesame Street movie? Well, it’s still on the way, and the movie has just gained another cast member in the form of recording artist and occasional actor Chance the Rapper.

Collider has the news about Chance the Rapper joining the Sesame Street movie that’s currently in development. Anne Hathaway is already slated to star in the film that finds all of our favorite characters from Sesame Street somehow expelled from their own neighborhood. They’re left no choice but to team up with history TV show host Sally Hawthorne (Hathaway) to prove that Sesame Street actually exists. Sounds like quite a bit of existential dread for a family movie, but I guess that’s the state of the world today.

Chance the Rapper will be playing the aide to the mayor in the Sesame Street movie, but we don’t know who will be playing the mayor yet. The recording artist already has a history appearing as himself on Sesame Street though. Back in January of 2019 he starred in a segment called “T is for Theater” with Cookie Monster and Elmo. Check it out:

Sesame Street has only had two theatrically released movies, but both of them have seen cameos from famous faces. Follow That Bird in 1985 featured cameos from Chevy Chase, John Candy, and Waylon Jennings. Elmo in Grouchland in 1999 had appearances from Mandy Patinkin and Vanessa Williams. Since this new Sesame Street movie sounds like it will be more in the vein of Follow That Bird, I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a big ensemble cast of famous people like The Muppets movie from 2011, especially since the show just celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

The Sesame Street movie will be directed by Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia) with a script that was previously written by Mike Rosolio and Chris Galleta. Comedian and Eighth Grade writer/director Bo Burnham will also be writing original songs for the movie.

However, if you’re excited to take your family to see the Sesame Street movie, you’ll be waiting a little longer, because it’s not slated to arrive until January 14, 2022, which is nearly two whole years away. To help pass the time, here’s Chance the Rapper reminiscing about the influence Sesame Street had on his life and musical tastes: