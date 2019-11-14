M. Night Shyamalan may have fumbled the anticipated Unbreakable sequel Glass earlier this year, but the director still has plenty of twists up his sleeve. This time he’s bringing thrills to Apple TV+ with a new original series called Servant. While there have been plenty of creepy dolls used in film and television before, none have been as realistic and unnerving as the Reborn Doll at the center of this story of unspeakable tragedy turned unsettling terror. Watch the new Servant trailer below to give yourself the creeps.

Servant Trailer

The previous trailer for Servant laid out the story pretty clearly. But this new trailer pumps the brakes a little bit and creates more of a chilling vibe for the series by showing us the making of the Reborn Doll who comes to be the therapeutic replacement for a couple’s deceased child named Jericho. It’s like the repair scene from Toy Story 2, but distinctly more ominous.

The doll is used as a way to help Jericho’s mother (Lauren Ambrose) cope with the loss of her son. Meanwhile, the father (Toby Kebbell of Kong: Skull Island) doesn’t buy into the comfort of the doll at all, and he gets a more than weirded out when their new nanny (Nell Tiger Free) is just as dedicated to pretending the baby is real as his wife. But as the most recent trailer hinted, it appears that’s not the creepiest part of this entire scenario.

M. Night Shyalaman is directing the series with a script from the BAFTA-nominated scribe and executive producer Tony Basgallop (Inside Men). And Rupert Grint of the Harry Potter franchise has a key role to play in the series.

The half hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Servant starts streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on November 28, 2019.