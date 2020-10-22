M. Night Shyamalan brought some terror to the small screen last year with the Apple TV+ series Servant. Now the series will kick off 2021 with some frights as the second season has been slated to premiere in January. A new teaser for Servant season 2 has revealed the premiere date, and even though there’s no real glimpse of what’s to come in the new episodes, it does tout some of the praise from horror masters Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro.

Servant Season 2 Teaser

The first season of Servant followed a Philadelphia couple (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) in mourning after the tragedy of losing their child creates a rift in their marriage. After bringing in therapeutic replacement doll to help them cope, they open the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. That mysterious force came in the form of a nanny named Leanne, played by Nell Tiger Free.

Our own Chris Evangelista found enough to like about the series, writing in his review:

“The series is quite good at conjuring up scary moments – it’s a slow-burn type of horror, where you feel the dread creeping into your bones like damp weather. The episodes helmed by Shyamalan are particularly adept at building up anxiety, full of long takes and slow zooms that crawl down dimly lit hallways towards rooms better left locked up.”

However, he also noted that the slavish dedication to preserving the mystery and unanswered questions becomes rather frustrating, and “the umpteenth time someone asks, ‘What happened?,’ you might find yourself realizing you don’t care about the answer anymore.” But the praise from Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro in the trailer might still be enough to pique your curiosity. Plus, it helps that Shyamalan has already been planning the story for a third and fourth season.

It sounds like that ongoing mystery will continue into the second season as Leanne returns to the couple’s brownstone home, and as “her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.” Hopefully that means some answers are in store for the second season.

Servant will return to Apple TV+ starting on January 15, 2021, and new episodes will debut every Friday after that.