Who hasn’t watched their favorite movie or TV show and though to themselves, “Damn it, I wish this was an ice cream so my tastebuds could get in on all the fun that my eyes and ears are having.” Thankfully, the premium ice cream company Serendipity (which has an iconic hot spot seen in many movies and TV shows set in New York City), is making your dreams come true.

Serendipity Brands has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products that will bring four new pints to shelves inspired by the beloved 1980s kid adventure movie The Goonies, the holiday classic A Christmas Story, the golf comedy Caddyshack, and the beloved sitcom Friends. Find out what flavors these movies and TV shows are being turned into below.

The Goonies, A Christmas Story, Caddyshack, Friends Ice Cream Flavors

Here’s each of the flavors inspired by the Warner Bros. movies and TV shows:

Friends – Central Perk Almond Fudge – Decadent chocolate covered almonds and fudge swirls to create a mouthwatering mocha almond fudge ice cream

The Friends flavor will be a permanent flavor in Serendipty’s line-up of ice creams and it’s available on their website for order right now. The rest of the flavors will be limited time releases, starting with The Goonies, which is also available to order at this time. Keep an eye out at your local supermarkets and convenience stores where Serendipity ice cream is sold, because they should be popping up there soon if they’re not out there already. If we can get our hands on some, you can expect a reaction on a Water Cooler episode of SlashFilm Daily, so stay tuned.