Danielle Harris, someone who has been a horror icon since she was about 11 years old, is set to direct Sequel, an all-female slasher movie being produced by Joe Dante. This won’t be Harris’ first time in the director’s chair – she helmed the 2008 film Prank and 2012’s Among Friends. Plot details for Sequel are still locked away, but the project is being described as “darkly comedic.”

Danielle Harris and Joe Dante are teaming for Sequel, an all-female slasher movie that Dante will produce and Harris will direct. James Moran, a writer on Doctor Who and Torchwood, and the screenwriter of the 2006 horror-comedy Severance. Mark Alan is also producing. The official announcement for the film doesn’t go into plot details, but does state that Sequel “promises to be a brash, unashamed spectacle led by an all-star cast of take-no-prisoner heroines, and presented by a high-caliber lineup of filmmakers.”

“I knew as soon as I finished reading the first act that Sequel was the perfect fit for me,” Harris said. “I could finally bring all of my experiences in the horror genre behind the camera and into these exceptionally written final girl characters. I’ve been on the hunt for a story that had strong female leads and was intelligent and darkly comedic. I just didn’t want to do anything paranormal since we have enough real-life evil without having to go make shit up. If I’m going to spend the next two years of my life on a film, it has to be fun – and this story has it all. With Joe Dante and Mark Alan by my side, we’re gonna kill it.”

Dante added: “Sequel is an ambitious undertaking, but it’s in good hands with a pro like Danielle at the helm. I’ve watched her literally grow up on film and it’s about time she got behind the camera to use all the expertise she’s picked up along the way. She’s intelligent, level-headed and clearly qualified to solve the myriad problems a director encounters while making a film.”

And writer James Moran said: “I couldn’t be happier to have Danielle captaining this – who better to marshal a group of heroines in a slasher movie?! Making a movie with the incredible Joe Dante is a dream come true, he’s a huge influence on my work. Everyone involved is super smart and creative, I feel like I won the slasher lottery. And survived…”

Filming is expected to start sometime in 2021.