The consistently inaccurate writers over at We Got This Covered got yet another “scoop” wrong when they recently proclaimed that both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter would be returning for a fourth Bill and Ted film. Ed Solomon, one of the writers behind every entry so far, called them out on Twitter and assured the public that no such movie exists. Sorry, dudes.

Darren Lynn Bousman, who is returning to the Saw franchise to direct the upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw, spoke on a podcast about the relationship between Chris Rock and Sam Jackson’s characters. “Specifically, Chris Rock’s character is dealing with some baggage, which I and I think many others will find themselves dealing with,” he revealed. “More so with father-and-son, which, Samuel L. Jackson plays his dad. We definitely get into stuff like that.”

Coppola’s re-edit of The Godfather Part III comes with a new title: Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. And there’s a new runtime as well: Collider reports that this one clocks in five minutes shorter than the theatrical cut. The new version is 2 hours and 37 minutes (157 minutes total), while the original Godfather III had a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes (162 minutes).

Apologies to all the Big Dick Richie fans out there, but Joe Manganiello sounds like he’s done making Magic Mike movies. “I’m retired,” he said, when asked if he would ever come back for a third sequel…not that one is actively in development, but still.

Everyone’s favorite Matrix character, Agent Johnson, is back in The Matrix 4! Actor/stuntman Daniel Bernhardt, who showed up in The Matrix Reloaded freeway chase sequence, has been hired to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel. The movie doesn’t come out until April 1, 2022, which gives you plenty of time to scour wiki pages and figure out who the hell this character is.

And finally, Julianne Moore says she has not been asked to reprise her role of scientist Sarah Harding in more Jurassic World movies, despite Dominion serving as a big reunion of several original trilogy characters. She played Goldblum’s character’s girlfriend in The Lost World, and even though she hasn’t been asked to come back for more, she’s open to the idea if Colin Trevorrow or another filmmaker wants her to in the future.

“Yeah, Sarah Harding. Maybe she’s not done yet,” Moore said. “I don’t know. But no one has approached me. That’s ok! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!”