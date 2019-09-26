In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back in these exclusive images from Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate will attempt to yet-again jump-start the increasingly dire Terminator franchise. The big selling point on this addition to the series is that James Cameron is back as producer, and Linda Hamilton is back as Sarah Connor. But is that enough? I really don’t know. The trailers have done a lackluster job selling the pic, but maybe these new images will do the trick. Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1, 2019.

Halloween Kills, the sequel to last year’s Halloween reboot/sequel, is already shooting, and the pics above prove it. This is the first of two sequels that will presumably form a solid, conclusive trilogy. Pretty much everyone who survived the previous film, including Jamie Lee Curtis, is coming back to face Michael Myers once again. First up will be Halloween Kills, which arrives Friday, October 16, 2020. Then we’ll get Halloween Ends on Friday, October 15, 2021. David Gordon Green, director of the last film, will direct both of the sequels as well.

Is there any real hype for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil? Of all of the many, many upcoming Disney projects, this seems to be the one with the least amount of buzz. But here’s a featurette anyway! The sequel is “a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.” Look for the movie in theaters October 18.

Kevin Smith took to social media to drop the following eloquent, charming message related to his upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot:

KNOCK ALL COCKS! Get this awesome @jayandsilentbob Reboot poster FREE when you attend our OCTOBER 15th @fathomevents screening at a theater near you! If you missed out on getting #RebootRoadshow tickets, you can see #JayAndSilentBobReboot at your local multiplex on 10/15 (with free poster while supplies last) and 10/17 (as a double feature with #jayandsilentbobstrikeback)! Tickets at the link in my bio! There are 3 ways to see Reboot next month: 1) Catch it at a #fathomevents screenings EVERYWHERE on 10/15 and 10/17, 2) Watch the flick WITH @jaymewes and I on the Reboot Roadshow Tour, 3) When the Roadshow Tour leaves a town, see it at a theater IN that city! I’ll be on the road with Reboot from the first gig in New Jersey on 10/19 until the last show in New Orleans (where we shot the flick) this February! Revisit all your childhood friends from the Askewniverse when we Rebootch to the Nooch! ABOUT THE POSTER: Drawn by teaser image artist @cowboyepic, this is our third @wearebond poster, with one more yet to come! Kei captured perfectly the attitude, essence, and anarchy of our goofball flick! Can’t thank her enough, as well as the #wearebond team who came up with amazing imagery to help us sell the flick! #KevinSmith#JasonMewes#jayandsilentbob#sabanfilms#movieposter#cockknocker

Yes, that’s right: knock all cocks, my friends. And I guess win this poster, too.

The Downton Abbey movie had an impressive $31 million debut at the box office, strongly suggesting audiences really want more of these tea-drinking characters. So could there be a sequel? Maybe! Speaking with THR, producer Gareth Neame said that there’s a chance for more Abbey in our immediate future:

Neame says that a year ago, he would not have contemplated the idea of doing another film because of how complicated it was to get all the pieces on the Downton chess board. (“I described it at the time as being more complicated than Brexit,” he says). Now, however, he says there are some ideas being kicked around for a sequel. The film indeed ends with several avenues to explore, should the Downton franchise continue.

Any Ghostbusters fan worth their salt will remember that Egon Spengler was fond of referencing a book called Tobin’s Spirit Guide. We never really got to see the book in the films (although it did pop up in the cartoon), but that’s going to change with Ghostbusters 2020. Jason Reitman, who is directing the new sequel, gave fans a tiny glimpse of the book in question via Instagram. It’s yet another indication that this latest film is going to tie directly into the original two Ghostbusters movies – even though we still don’t really know how. Ghostbusters 2020 opens July 10, 2020.

We still don’t know much about The Matrix 4 (or whatever it’s going to be called), but one thing we do know: it’s going to be ambitious. At least, that’s what Keanu Reeves says, and who are we to doubt such a wonderful man? Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the once and future Neo revealed that he’s read the script at this point, and that “It’s very ambitious, as it should be.” Lana Wachowski is returning to write and direct the new film, and Reeves will be reunited with co-star Carrie-Anne Moss. There’s still no word on whether or not Laurence Fishburne is coming back as well, but I’m going to just go ahead and guess that yes, he will, in some capacity.

Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

A Quiet Place 2, a sequel we probably didn’t really need, has wrapped filming, as you can see above. The follow-up to the surprise hit stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou, and while plot details are still under wraps, you can bet the story will involve more encounters with those sound-attracted monsters. The sequel arrives March 20, 2020.

The Babysitter, a rather terrible horror comedy directed by McG, is getting a sequel, because that’s the kind of world we live in now. But here’s something interesting: according to THR, almost the entire original cast is returning – even the characters who died in the first film. Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Andrew Bachelor are all back, even though they met their demises in part one. Also back: Judah Lewis, who played the kid being babysat. The sequel is “set two years after our hero, Cole (Lewis), defeated a satanic cult led by his babysitter. He’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school, but when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.”