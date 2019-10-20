In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Jurassic World 3 has hired two more lead actors

has hired two more lead actors Director Doug Liman talks about the planned Edge of Tomorrow sequel

talks about the planned Edge of Tomorrow sequel Jake Johnson says he would come back in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

says he would come back in Justin Lin was wearing a “Justice For Han” shirt on the Fast 9 set

was wearing a “Justice For Han” shirt on the set Remember Chicken Run ? Looks like a sequel may finally be in the works

? Looks like a sequel may finally be in the works And more!

Check out a red-band TV spot for Terminator: Dark Fate, which…woof. This movie looks pretty rough, guys. I’ll reserve full judgment until I see the full thing for myself, but at this point I have zero faith that this will be the enjoyable return to form that the filmmakers have tried so hard to convince us it’ll be. The movie arrives in theaters on November 1, 2019.

Two actors recently joined the cast of Colin Trevorrow‘s Jurassic World 3 in major parts. DeWanda Wise (Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It) and Mamoudou Athie (Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss) have both locked down lead roles in the film. It’s great that this franchise is getting an injection of non-white actors, but at the same time…for a last movie in a trilogy, things are getting a little crowded now, aren’t they? In addition to Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, BD Wong, and that little clone girl, we’re also getting the return of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. That’s a lot of “lead” characters for one movie, isn’t it?

Speaking of the Jurassic franchise, in a new interview with Forbes, Jurassic World producer Frank Marshall talks about the Jurassic World Live Tour (pictured above) and mentions that the new movie is “in full pre-production at Pinewood Studios in London, England. We plan to begin shooting in February of next year, so that is all very much in motion.” He also confirmed that when it comes to Indiana Jones 5, “we’re still working on the script.”

Vin Diesel shared a video from the Fast and Furious 9 set celebrating director Justin Lin’s birthday, and in it, you can see that Lin is wearing a shirt that says “#JusticeForHan”. I’m holding out hope that we’re going to see Sung Kang back as that character – or maybe his twin brother – as a way to get audiences hyped for Fast 10, which is supposed to be the final movie in the franchise’s main saga. Fast 9 cruises into theaters on May 22, 2020.

Ghostbusters 2020 director Jason Reitman shared a photo of the crew shirts for his locations team. Looks like they spared no expense on those.

Speaking with Collider, actor Jake Johnson (Stumptown) said that he’d be willing to jump back into the Spider-Verse to reprise his role as the disheveled Peter B. Parker in the announced sequel if he’s needed:

“I wouldn’t mind doing another one. I love animation. I’m doing a 10-episode show on Netflix, called Hoops, and we just finished recording all of them. So, yeah, I would love to do more. It’s obviously up to Chris and Phil, and the creative team, but playing Peter B. Parker was a career highlight. I love the character. I love what they did with it. I liked that Peter was 40. I liked being a depressed superhero. It was just great. And so, if I get the call to go back in, I will jump in, head first.”

Escape Room 2 is coming to theaters in August 2020, and now the movie has its cast. According to Deadline, “Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim), Thomas Cocquerel (Table 19, The 100), Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Step Up: High Water), as well as previously reported Isabelle Fuhrman are set to star opposite returnees Taylor Russell and Logan Miller.”

Ever since Edge of Tomorrow debuted in 2014, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. Stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are pretty busy people, but in an interview with ScreenGeek (via ScreenRant), director Doug Liman explained that he’s still interested in making one:

“We’re working on that. We’re still not sure if we’re gonna do it or not. But it’s a world that I love and that Tom [Cruise] loves and Emily [Blunt] loves and we have a great story that we’re working on. So, it’s definitely something to be excited to go back to.”

In a separate interview with ComicBookMovie, Liman was asked if the sequel would happen right after Cruise finishes with Mission: Impossible 8, and he replied, “I’m hoping. If we’re going to do it, that would be the time.” He also confirmed that “the script is ready,” which is the first time we’ve heard that he’s happy with that part of the equation, so maybe this will actually happen after all.