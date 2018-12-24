In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Jamie Lee Curtis is in the dark about another Halloween

J.K Rowling teases Fantastic Beasts 3

Steve Carell is still up for Anchorman 3

Bumblebee director Travis Knight wants a Cybertron movie

director t wants a Cybertron movie All that and more

Even though the recent revival of Halloween didn’t exactly leave things open-ended, the success of the movie and chatter behind the scenes has indicated that a sequel might be in the works. But if that’s true, Jamie Lee Curtis has no idea what’s going on in that department. She told Entertainment Weekly:

“I have no idea at this point, today, I have no idea. I would make an assumption that, if David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it. [Laughs] I haven’t been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell. I know David is a busy guy.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was a bit maddening. Full of exposition and a nonsensical storyline complete with a terrible retcon of a twist ending, this sequel was a disaster and had no magic whatsoever. But for fans who are still on the hook for the franchise that still has three movies to go, author turned frustrating screenwriter J.K. Rowling gave the perfect tease for Fantastic Beasts 3:

Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to arrive on November 20, 2020.

Bumblebee is in theaters this weekend, and hopefully it’s the beginning of a new future for Transformers on the big screen. In fact, the film’s director Travis Knight wants to see a computer animated movie about the fall of Cybertron. He told ScreenRant:

“Well, actually it would be wholly animated because the beginning of the movie is completely animated.” said Mr. Knight. “So, you know, it has live action lighting and textures and everything else, so it has that feeling, but yeah, I would love to see that movie. I gotta tell you… that was one of the biggest thrills for me, in this process, was bringing Cybertron to life and seeing the fall of Cybertron, just a glimpse of it, because that’s where the animated series began and we wanted to begin this film in the same manner, to pay tribute to that and it was so much fun. I tried to stuff as much as I possible could into those opening moments, just because that’s the movie I’ve always wanted to see, I would love to see a movie like that, yeah.”

Last week, Sylvester Stallone posted this intimidating photo from the upcoming Rambo 5: Last Blood. It looks like the accompanying caption is a line from the movie, so it’s clear Rambo hasn’t lost his touch. Rambo 5 still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected sometime in 2019.

Here’s the synopsis for those who may not be keeping up:

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Right now Steve Carell is making the publicity rounds for the drama Welcome to Marwen, but he’s being asked about the possibility of future project. And there are some fans who want to see Carell back as dimwitted news anchor Brick Tamland in the Anchorman series. Even though he’s not down to return to The Office, he’s always up for more Anchorman. He told Variety:

“If they make another one, I’ll do another one. Those are really fun. That’s just hanging out with friends and being silly,”

There haven’t been any major updates for the next James Bond movie lately, but the 25th installment of the long-running spy franchise has hired a reliable crew member for the sequel directed by Cary Fukunaga.

HN Entertainment has word that Skyfall and Casino Royale 2nd unit director and 2nd unit director of photography Alexander Witt will return in the same capacity for James Bond 25. He’ll be working with the film’s primary director of photography Linus Sandgren (First Man, La La Land).

For those who don’t know, the 2nd unit director takes care of key establishing shots of city skylines, landscapes and other key locations. But they also take on stunt and action sequences that might be a little too tricky for the main camera team to handle.