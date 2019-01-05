In this edition of Sequel Bits:

First up, John Krasinski talked to Deadline about development on A Quiet Place 2, where he says that he end up being “mind-tricked” into writing the sequel instead of letting someone else take it over:

“I’ll be honest with you: I really didn’t want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I’m a realist. I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, ‘But don’t you have an idea?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I have a tiny idea,’ so they said, ‘OK, while we’re talking to other people, keep thinking about it.’ They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it.”

However, even though Krasinski is writing the sequel, he may not end up directing this time. Speaking with Empire about working on the sequel, he added:

“So here I am now writing it and we’ll see if I end up directing it. But it’s an entertaining idea because I think for me, the cool part about this is, that it doesn’t feel like a sequel.”

Krasinski proved that he knows how to craft suspense with compelling characters, so it would be great if he got back behind the camera. But we’ll see if it happens.

Not too long ago, a poll asked audiences what franchise they would most like to see remade, and Back to the Future topped the list. But director Robert Zemeckis is holding firm that not only will he and writer Bob Gale not make another Back to the Future, but they won’t allow it to be done either. Zemeckis told Yahoo:

“I think what the poll is saying… they asked a specific question, so I guess they felt it was important to spend money to poll the world and ask this question, but don’t you think we could all have just given them the same answer? It confirms what we all know, but what I think the fans are really saying is that we really like this movie and if it were possible I’d like more of it. But they understand that it can’t be done.”

Yes, we understand, and we definitely agree. Just leave Back to the Future alone.

A sequel to Call Me By Your Name is in the works, and director Luca Guadagnino already knows what the opening shot will look like. In fact, it will mirror the final shot of the first movie. Speaking to Italian outlet Bad Taste (via The Playlist), Guadagnino explained:

“I’m asking myself if in the new chapter of the life of Elio, Oliver and the Perlman family we should let them pass by Crema or not… but I don’t think so. Let’s give a small scoop: the sequel (but I don’t like to call it a sequel, their story is a ‘cycle’) will take place in Paris. And it begins with Elio crying. With this light shining into his eyes… and we wonder: are we still where we left him (in front of the fireplace)? No: he’s crying because he’s watching the ending of one of the best movies of the eighties, Paul Vecchiali’s masterpiece ‘Once More’. Absolutely consistent with the character: Elio loves Paul Vecchiali’s cinema… that is melancholic like him.”

That’s a nice twist on the end of the first movie, and it’s a funny way to start the sequel. Could Call Me By Your Name be the next series like Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight? That would be pretty great.

Over at the rumor mill, we’ve got some questionable news about a couple possible cameos coming in Zombieland 2. We already know that Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin are reprising their roles, but it turns out another cast member from the first movie might be coming back. And he may have some surprising company.

Geeks Worldwide has the unsubstantiated rumor that Bill Murray will be back for the sequel, and this time he’ll be appearing with Ghostbusters co-star Dan Aykroyd. Of course, as any Zombieland fan will tell you, Bill Murray was shot and killed in the first movie, but it could be pretty funny if he survived and somehow paired up with Dan Aykroyd to survive even longer

Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office! @JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday. pic.twitter.com/xTNrpN6OF6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 2, 2019

Finally, Kevin Smith has confirmed the start of pre-production on the developing sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. It’s not clear when he plans to start production, but this is the first evidence we’ve seen of the movie hopefully coming together. Are audiences still keen on Jay and Silent Bob or will it just be Kevin Smith’s longtime fans turning out for the movie?