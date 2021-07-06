After LEGO brought the set of Friends and The Big Bang Theory to life with little plastic blocks, they’re turning their sights on the sitcom about nothing with a new Seinfeld LEGO set that recreates comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment in building brick form. LEGO unveiled this new set as the latest LEGO Ideas set designed by fan Brent Waller from Australia, which he created for the show’s 30th anniversary in 2019. Like the previous TV-inspired sets, it comes with all sorts of Easter eggs and references from the show’s long run on NBC.

Seinfeld LEGO Set

Here’s the official product description from LEGO:

Fans of classic 90s sitcom Seinfeld can now recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the series with the new LEGO Ideas Seinfeld set from the LEGO Group. Featuring Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, a buildable stage for the stand-up comic and a Festivus pole the set inspires builders to relive the most classic moments from the series. So, whether you want to re-enact the Story of Festivus, the Wallet Scene or the Fix Up, the set’s intricate props and features transport you directly back to New York in the 90s, enabling you to create your very own Show About Nothing in brick form.

Joining the Jerry Seinfeld LEGO minifigure in his apartment will be George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and, unfortunately, Newman (Wayne Knight). You can situate them wherever you want in the apartment, along with a Festivus pole, the Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables, and all the 90s decorations you could ever want. There’s even a big pretzel, that will undoubtedly make Kramer very thirsty.

Along with Jerry’s apartment, there’s also a little stage to recreate the show’s famous stand-up bookends that opened and closed each of the 180 episodes of this beloved comedy series.

LEGO fan designer Brent Waller said in a statement, “I loved Seinfeld in the ’90s and recently re-watched them all. I thought it was a travesty that a LEGO Seinfeld set didn’t exist so I made an effort to resolve that and make the best rendition of Jerry’s Apartment and the gang that I could. The biggest challenge was trying to cram as much detail from the show into the kitchen, all the cupboards, items in the cupboard and on the bench-tops. But I am very proud of how it turned out.”

If you want to get your hands on the 1,326- piece Seinfeld LEGO set, it’ll cost you $79.99, but it won’t be available until August 1. In the meantime, you can check out the perfectly 90s animated reveal of the playset below. Here’s hoping that Tom’s Restaurant will get the same treatment sometime soon.