Teen time travel movies never felt so relevant. See You Yesterday, which is directed by Spike Lee protégé Stefon Bristol, gives a time travel twist to a Black Lives Matter story, following two teenagers who build a time machine to go back in time and save one of their brothers from being tragically gunned down by a cop. Watch the See You Yesterday trailer below.

See You Yesterday Trailer

We’ve seen plenty of wacky time travel movies where teens mess around with time only to suffer serious consequences, but rarely is it that a serious event is the beginning of such a sci-fi adventure. High school best friends and science prodigies C.J. and Sebastian are excited to try out their latest invention, backpacks that enable time travel, when C.J.’s older brother Calvin dies after being shot by police officers. Grief-stricken by the loss, C.J. convinces Sebastian to go back in time with her and save her brother — again, and again, and again.

This modern, timely twist on the tragic premise of H.G. Well’s The Time Machine is a refreshing, if sobering new angle. And it’s fitting that Spike Lee is producing it after delivering another searing racial commentary with his Oscar-winning 2018 film BlacKkKlansman.

Directed by Stefon Bristol from a script by Bristol and Fredrica Bailey, See You Yesterday stars Eden Duncan-Smith, Danté Crichlow, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Brian “Stro” Bradley, Johnathan Nieves, Wavyy Jonez, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Ron Bobb Semple.

Here is the synopsis for See You Yesterday:

High school best friends and science prodigies C.J. and Sebastian spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable time travel. But when C.J.’s older brother Calvin dies after an encounter with police officers, the young duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save Calvin. From director Stefon Bristol and producer Spike Lee comes See You Yesterday, a sci-fi adventure grounded in familial love, cultural divides and the universal urge to change the wrongs of the past.

See You Yesterday launches on Netflix on May 17, 2019 following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on May 3.