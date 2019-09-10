We caught a brief glimpse of footage from See, the upcoming AppleTV+ series from Steven Knight (Eastern Promises, Peaky Blinders) which stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), during the company’s sizzle reel earlier this year. But today, Apple CEO Tim Cook debuted the first full trailer for the series, and this thing looks ambitious as hell. Check it out below.

See Trailer

AppleTV+ may not be spending Netflix-level money on its original series quite yet, but it certainly looks like they didn’t skimp on the budget for See, a show that seems like a cross between Bird Box and Waterworld in terms of content: it’s set in a futuristic world in which humanity’s sense of sight has all but disappeared, and centers on a tribe who must protect their young children (born with sight) from dastardly forces that are out to get them. It’s a tough premise to execute well, but it helps that this series has director Francis Lawrence behind it, since he has tons of experience with futuristic science fiction worlds on screen in movies like I Am Legend and The Hunger Games.

So yes, while it’s a little goofy to think about a tribe of blind warriors participating in massive hand-to-hand battles where it seems impossible to distinguish between friends and enemies, Momoa’s towering physical presence and the show’s lush locations lend it a mythic power which may easily pull us in when we see all of this in context. While its plot elements recall Bird Box and Waterworld, the visual look of the show reminds me more of films like The Revenant and War for the Planet of the Apes (which makes sense, since this hails from one of the producers of that Apes trilogy, Peter Chernin).

See will have ten episodes in its first season. Momoa co-stars opposite Alfre Woodard (Luge Cage, Desperate Housewives), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek: Discovery, Supernatural), Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), Christian Carmargo (Dexter, House of Cards), and Hera Hilmar (Mortal Engines).

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes its witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.

See premieres on November 1, 2019, the same day that the new AppleTV+ streaming service launches.