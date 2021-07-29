The Apple TV+ series See recently received a renewal for a season 3 and is wasting no time at all in getting viewers excited for more to come with its upcoming second season. The latest trailer shows off Jason Momoa, who stars as Baba Voss, the blind main character at the center of the post-apocalyptic world — one that’s full of nothing but human beings who have lost the ability to see…or is it? Dave Bautista joins the action as his formidable brother, Edo. Check out the full trailer for yourself below.

See Season 2 Trailer

There’s a couple of things that this trailer makes abundantly clear, but this is my main takeaway: between this, his early Game of Thrones role, and even Aquaman and Braven, Momoa continues to be right at home in precisely this kind of “wild man” performance. Bautista, meanwhile, keeps riding that fine line of a character actor who knows how to use his physicality to maximum effect. We love charismatic stars who are well aware of what kind of vibe they excel in, don’t we folks?

The first season of See, as a refresher, was built on the premise that 200 years from now, a debilitating pandemic has wiped out the world’s population except for 2 million survivors — none of whom have the ability to see anymore. Momoa’s Baba Voss found himself protecting a pair of twins who are the first in a generation to be born with sight. This second season will see Bautista’s long-lost brother Edo making his debut and, as tends to happen in these kinds of stories, he’s harboring quite a grudge against Baba.

Along with Bautista, other new additions include Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Tamara Tunie (Flight). Other than Momoa, the established cast already features Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, and Christian Camargo.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming second season, which premieres worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 27, 2021, with a new episode arriving every Friday: