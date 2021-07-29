We have Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot series. We have Rian Johnson’s Knives Out trilogy. And now we have See How They Run, another star-studded murder mystery movie. Is this a trend? If so, I like it.

Due out in theaters in 2022, See How They Run stars Sam Rockwell as a weary inspector and Saoirse Ronan as an eager rookie constable who team up to find out who killed a crew member on a film shoot in 1950s London. The first official image from the film is here, along with the full list of cast members.

See How They Run First Look

Above, you can see the See How They Run first look image, featuring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan wearing hats and solving crimes. See How They Run is set in the West End of 1950s London, where:

“…plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.”

The film comes from director Tom George, based on an original screenplay by Mark Chappell. Previously announced cast members also include Adrien Brody and David Oyelowo, and we now have a full lineup of cast members along with info on who they’re playing. Let’s round up the usual suspects below.

See How They Run Cast

See How They Run stars:

While I won’t claim to know everyone on that list, this is a solid cast overall. I’m particularly excited to see Ronan playing a part like this because there’s a lot of room for her to have some fun, giving her – and us – a break from her more serious roles. Don’t get me wrong: Ronan is a great actress who absolutely nails those dramatic parts. But I get the sense that she has a lot of untapped comedic potential that filmmakers have failed to utilize. I’m also excited to see Sam Rockwell take a break from playing another Racist Man Who Learns A Valuable Lesson™.

A Funny Murder Mystery

“Making my debut feature with a company like Searchlight and this incredible cast has been a total dream,” said director Tom George in a statement. “I’m so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences. Doing so with the company behind such brilliant ensemble films as Jojo Rabbit, Birdman and The Grand Budapest Hotel has really been the perfect fit.”

“We have been enamored with Tom George and his work with the BBC for years,” added Searchlight heads of film production Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. “His knack for bringing stellar performances from an ensemble cast across multiple genres made him the perfect choice to lead the talented team of See How They Run. We are pleased to welcome several members of the Searchlight family back to the fold like Saoirse, Sam, Adrien and David for this entertaining whodunit.”

See How They Run will head to theaters in 2022.