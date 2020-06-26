The reopening of movie theaters next month is still somewhat of an uncertainty, especially with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet recently being pushed back another two weeks and Disney considering yet another delay for their live-action adaptation of Mulan. But that’s not stopping Sony Pictures from bringing Ghostbusters back to the big screen in July, not only for theaters open in areas that have mostly overcome the spread of COVID-19, but for the safer, thriving drive-ins around the United States.

Sony Pictures has announced Ghostbusters will return to theaters and drive-ins for a limited time starting on July 1.

Along with a screening of the classic 1984 sci-fi comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, there will be some kind of “special message” for fans. Will it simply be an introduction to the movie by director Ivan Reitman and Dan Ayrkoyd, who have been the main face of the franchise at anniversary events and such? Or could there possibly be a tease for Ghostbusters: Afterlife? The sequel was meant to arrive in theaters on July 10 but has since been pushed to March 2021, so maybe a little sneak peek of the sequel would be a nice treat for fans this summer.

Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, is directing Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which picks up around 30 years after the events of Ghostbusters II. Though we’ve seen a teaser trailer that sets the stage for a new cast of characters with ties to the original paranormal exterminators, the filmmaker has kept tight wraps on any more details. He wouldn’t even give the slightest of teases when he participated in the recent Ghostbusters reunion on Josh Gad’s web series Reunited Apart.

But we do know that almost all of the original cast members are back for the sequel, and once movie theaters are (hopefully) back up and running a little more smoothly next year, we’ll be ready for much more Ghostbusting. There might even be more in store if Afterlife turns out to be a success.

If you want to see where Ghostbusters is playing near you, head over to the official franchise website for the full list of theaters and drive-ins that will have the movie and the special message that comes along with it. Just be careful if you’re going to a movie theater. You don’t need to become a real ghost while enjoying Ghostbusters.