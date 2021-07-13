Scream: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Someone has taken their love of scary movies decades too far… that’s right, Ghostface is returning to Woodsboro and we’re all going with him! Next year, the Scream franchise makes a comeback with its highly-anticipated fifth movie. Here’s everything you need to know before the latest slasher hits theaters.

Scream Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Production on Scream, or Scream 5 as we’ll call it, was set to begin back in May 2020, before being delayed due to pandemic complications. Thankfully, filming was safely underway by September and officially wrapped that November. With production finally concluded as of July, the film is currently scheduled for release on January 14, 2022.

It’s a bit of a wait but apparently, many precautions have been taken to assure nothing leaks before the film’s official release. We previously reported that there are multiple versions of the screenplay and alternate endings shot to help hide all the set secrets.

What is Scream 5?

Back in 1996, legendary director Wes Craven revitalized horror movies with his witty slasher flick, Scream. It took notes from the many famous slashers and horror movies of the past, using their trends and formulas to wink at the audience and make fun while causing terror. The film followed teenager Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and its three sequels continued to torture her into adulthood. She’s stalked by the masked and mysterious Ghostface, a mysterious killer that murders those around her, in an effort to kill Sydney herself or simply torment her with their deaths.

In the fourth film, Sydney returns to Westboro and reconnects with friends that survived the Ghostface attacks of the past. But her return inspires yet another masked killer, donning the iconic Ghostface mask. Things go as usual: everyone in danger, a killer on the loose, a series of attempts to discover who it is, and the final unmasking of Ghostface. And plenty of blood spilled along the way.

Is Scream 5 a Sequel or a Reboot?

Here’s where things get interesting: this latest installment in the franchise presently titled Scream, with no number attached. Though it’s billed as a reboot, it’s also a direct sequel to Scream 4, a film that followed the events of the trilogy but also added a new cast of teenagers to join the familiar cast of adults. Scream 5 is expected to take a similar approach.

Scream Synopsis

Few details have been revealed about the specific story of Scream 5, but here’s the synopsis.

A new installment of the ‘Scream’ horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.

Scream Cast

Scream 5 sees the return of the beloved final girl and star of the previous films, Neve Campbell as Sydney Prescott. Also reprising their roles are David Arquette, Courtney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. Westboro newcomers include Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jenna Ortega (The Fallout), Mason Gooding (Love Victor), and Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) likely playing the latest teenage targets of Ghostface.

Scream Director, Crew, and More

Sadly, Scream 5 is the first in the franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed in 2015. But the film still has an impressive team behind it, with filmmakers who understand the weight of the franchise legacy. This includes the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously worked on the 2012 anthology film V/H/S and more recently, 2019’s Ready or Not. The latter film was a pleasant and bloody surprise, blending horror, black comedy, and satire just as the Scream franchise before it.

Scream 5 is written and produced by James Vanderbilt, the writer behind Ready or Not and David Fincher‘s 2007 thriller Zodiac. Paul Neinstein, Chad Villella, and William Sherak are set to produce. The score will be handled by Brian Tyler (Fast & Furious, Ready or Not, Escape Room).

Scream Teaser

We have yet to see a trailer or any real footage from the film, but director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin recently tweeted a photo celebrating the completion of the film.

With production now completed, hopefully, an actual peek at the film is soon to follow.