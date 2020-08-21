The directors of Ready or Not are set to helm Scream 5, and they almost brought their Ready or Not star along with them. Samara Weaving, who was absolute fire in that horror-comedy, has revealed she was very close to joining the Scream 5 cast but had to pass due to scheduling issues. And now I’m very, very sad. While I still have high-hopes for Scream 5, I will forever be disappointed that Weaving isn’t a part of the film.

Scream 5 is bringing back some familiar faces: both David Arquette and Courtney Cox are coming back, and Neve Campbell has said she’s been talking with the filmmakers about returning, too. But the film will also bring in new cast members as well. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have both been cast, and now it’s been revealed that they were almost joined by Samara Weaving.

Weaving appeared in Ready or Not from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are directing Scream 5. While speaking with Collider, Weaving revealed that the duo offered her a part in the film, but scheduling got in the way:

“We were talking about it, but our schedules aren’t gonna work, which is a bummer. We talked about it a lot, but unfortunately, because of scheduling, I couldn’t do it. I”ll still be [in Australia], working on Nine Perfect Strangers, so we couldn’t make it work. Traveling is very difficult these days.”

Weaving also praised the filmmakers, saying: “They just really know tone, and they are such a great team. Matt and Tyler are just incredible. They’re so collaborative and they’re really open-minded, both with producers and also with their actors and writers. They’re really respectful. I think that they’re gonna be really, really huge.”

I’ve become a big fan of Weaving based on her work in Mayhem and Ready or Not, so I’m really disappointed to hear she’s unable to pop-up in Scream 5, a film I’m looking forward to. Oh well, I’ll have to just dream of what could’ve been.

Plot details for Scream 5 remain shrouded in secrecy, but the fact that the filmmakers are planning on bringing back original cast members guarantees this isn’t just going to be a remake/reboot.