Scream 5 is still assembling its cast, and – surprise, surprise – the horror sequel is gearing up to shoot soon. And I mean very soon, as in this month. Sonia Ammar, a French-Arab singer, model, and actor, is the latest addition to the film, which brings back original franchise players Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette alongside new additions Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

Things are moving fast for Scream 5. Variety says that the sequel is “expected to start shooting before the end of the month in a studio located in Wilmington, in North California.” Variety also adds that up-and-coming performer Sonia Ammar has joined the cast, making this her first significant feature film role. She joins returning Scream team members Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton (who joined the series with Scream 4), as well as new franchise additions Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison. Here’s one of Ammar’s music videos, from last year:

Aside from the returning members, we have no idea who is playing who and what their relation to the plot will be, but feel free to start guessing which of these people will end up being the killer. It might even be multiple people, as that tends to be the franchise’s default approach.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, part of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, are directing the film. The duo previously made the excellent Ready or Not, which gives me high hopes for their take on Scream. James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not) are handling the script, while Scream creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak serving as producers.

Plot details for the new Scream remain a secret, and that’s fine. I only have one request: please don’t kill off Sydney Prescott. If you want to bump off Dewey and Gale, that’s fine. In fact, it’s a little overdue at this point. But Sydney is a survivor, and to have her survive murder attempts for four films only to be killed in Scream 5 would just be wrong. At least in my humble opinion.

If all goes according to plan, Scream 5 will open January 14, 2022.