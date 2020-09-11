Back when Scott Pilgrim vs the World arrived in theaters in 2010, Ubisoft released a video game in conjunction with Edgar Wright‘s big screen adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley‘s graphic novel series. It was a classic side-scrolling, beat-’em up kind of game featuring a retro arcade style with character and level designs that echoed the art from the graphic novels. Fans loved it, but if you didn’t buy it before the end of 2014, then it was nearly impossible to get ahold of because the game disappeared from digital storefronts with no official explanation as to why. But thankfully, that’s about to change.

During Ubisoft’s Forward digital conference, the company announced that Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game would finally be available again on PC, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. On top of the original game, it will also come with downloadable content added in.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World Video Game Returning

In Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game, you play through the loosely adapted story of the graphic novel, albeit abridged and with lot more fighting. In the original game, you could play as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Kim Pine or Stephen Stills, but the DLC allowed you to play as Knives Chau and Wallace Wells, and they’ll be included in this “complete edition” of the game as well.

The return of Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game is a surprising one. Just last month Bryan Lee O’Malley lamented the fact that the game might never get re-released, so we’re not sure when Ubisoft finally decided to do something about it. But O’Malley couldn’t be happier, and he even thanked everyone who incessantly asked about it:

Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) September 10, 2020

As of now, the game is only getting a digital release sometime during the holiday season later this year. But perhaps there’s a chance that a physical edition could also get released as a collector’s item. Back when O’Malley didn’t think the game would ever come back, he mentioned that he’d been talking to iam8bit about a possible physical edition if the game ever did get re-released. Hopefully Ubisoft is willing to collaborate with them on something like that.

Either way, this is a great way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs the World, and as someone who never got to play the game the first time around, I’m thoroughly excited to finally get the opportunity.