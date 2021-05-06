Last weekend, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returned to select theaters for the film’s 10th anniversary. It’s actually been 11 years since the movie was released in theaters, but the coronavirus pandemic ruined what would have been last year’s celebrations, so here we are. And it turns out fans were so happy to return to theaters for Edgar Wright‘s adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series that Universal Pictures will be expanding the anniversary screenings to even more theaters.

But don’t worry if you’re not ready to head back to movie theaters just yet. Because this summer will bring Scott Pilgrim vs. the World home in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.

When Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returned to theaters last weekend, it was only in Dolby Cinemas locations with a completely new never-before-seen version of the movie that has been recalibrated for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. That meant the opportunities for some to see the movie for the exclusive one-week engagement (which ends today) were not very plentiful. Thankfully, Universal is letting more people get in on the fun, and Edgar Wright announced the good news:

#ScottPilgrim just got a 1UP! ? The exclusive 1 week re-release in #DolbyCinema ends tomorrow, BUT if you weren't able to see it in a theatre, you can still get the big screen experience of Scott Pilgrim as it expands in @amctheatres & other theaters from Friday in the US! pic.twitter.com/AHW9ckVGsV — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 5, 2021

Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to see Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 451 total screens across the United States (via Collider). That includes AMC Theatres locations and some other theaters across the country. Unfortunately, a full theater list wasn’t available at the time of publication, so you’ll have to check your local listings to see where the movie is playing. It’s not clear if this is another one-week engagement or a longer run, so make sure you get your tickets as soon as possible.

For those across the pond hoping for a re-release, Wright added, “I am not in charge of international distribution, nor am I 100% reliable customer service, but there are some Dolby level rumblings for some summer screenings in the UK and a hope to be back in Canada soon.”

The good news is that this summer you can have your own Scott Pilgrim vs. the World anniversary screening:

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever, presenting movie with the best video and audio of the movie possible on home video. Arriving on July 6, 2021, here are all the special features you’ll get with this release:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Deleted Scenes

Scott Pilgrim vs. The Bloopers

Alternative Footage

Pre-Production

Music Promos

Visual Effects

Soundworks Collection: Sound for Film Profile

Trailers

Adult Swim: Scott Pilgrim vs. The Animation

Blogs

Galleries

Trivia Track – Subtitle Track

Credits – Static Plus, there are four total feature commentaries, as well as commentaries on the deleted scenes: Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Edgar Wright & Co-Writer Michael Bacall and Author Bryan Lee O’Malley

Technical Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Edgar Wright and Director of Photography Bill Pope

Cast Commentary with Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin & Mark Webber

Cast Commentary with Michael Cera, Jason Schwartsman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong & Brandon Routh

Deleted Scenes Commentary by DirectorCo-Writer Edgar Wright None of these special features are new, but the inclusion of the Dolby Vision version of the movie is a solid addition. At the very least, it will be good to have this movie available in the best home video format possible.