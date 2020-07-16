In the 10 years since Scott Pilgrim vs. the World debuted in theaters to rave reviews and immediate cult classic status, its cast has only become more ridiculously famous. And while Avengers: Endgame can still boast about being the greatest crossover event in history, the upcoming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World charity table read has enough superheroes to give the Marvel film a run for its money.

You know that moment when you reconnect with an old ex and they’ve become so much hotter and richer than you remember? That’s one of the very basic ideas explored in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World but it also seems to be the self-fulfilling prophecy of its star-studded cast, who are set to reunite for a 10th anniversary cast table read to benefit the Water For People charity. Water For People promotes the “development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, accessible to all, and sustained by strong communities, businesses, and governments.”

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Mark Webber, Johnny Simmons, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman will be joined by writer-director Edgar Wright, co-writer Michael Bacall, and author-artist of the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels Bryan Lee O’Malley for a table read that will be hosted on Monday, July 20 at 1:00 P.M. EST on EW.com. That the outlet got most of the cast back together is a feat enough, but for them to get Marvel superhero Chris Evans, DC superhero Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and possible real-life witch Aubrey Plaza to participate in the table read is insane. But they’re collecting that bread for a good cause (though in this case, we can probably temporarily suspend the idea that bread makes you fat).

The team behind Scott Pilgrim gave this statement to Water for People:

Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans! Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday… We know it’s been a challenging time. But it’s also a time when the generosity of individuals and communities has been stunning. I hope you’ll give what you can to a wonderful group helping save lives, build businesses, and creating lasting change all over the world.

The table read comes shortly before the film’s 10 year anniversary on August 13. When the film was released in August 2010, it was considered a box office disappointment, but Wright’s stylish direction and the sharp, imaginative writing instantly catapulted Scott Pilgrim vs. the World to cult status. The film will also celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a Dolby Cinema theatrical re-release.