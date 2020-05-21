Scott Pilgrim vs. The World taught us a lot of things — Edgar Wright‘s elastic versatility as a director, that bread makes you fat, how not to wash your hands — but 10 years later we’re learning still more about the energized action comedy. Wright held an online watch party of his beloved 2010 comic book movie on Twitter last night, revealing all sorts of trivia and fun facts. Did you know Bill Hader was the narrator? That Quentin Tarantino‘s advice helped create the title sequence? Wright divulged all manner of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World trivia and more, also revealing that he has been planning a theatrical re-release for the cult film — whenever the current situation allows.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Trivia

Edgar Wright went on a tweeting spree Wednesday night during a live-watch of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, dropping almost too many fun facts to count. The watch party was made even more fun by the participation of several of the cast — including Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and more — who all chime in to talk about behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

Wright revealed the countless cameos that went into the film — many from the local Canadian rock scene, others from his own crew like co-writer Michael Bacall, and one unexpected appearance from Barry and former SNL star Bill Hader.

“The narrator in the movie is Barry, himself: Bill Hader. Would love to work with Bill again,” Wright wrote. When are we getting Hader leading a Wright movie?

A few other famous names were involved, or at least connected, to Scott Pilgrim vs. The World — Wright revealed that Tarantino himself was the reason for the title sequences, suggesting to Wright that they “needed a proper title sequence just ‘let people fucking settle in’.” And would-be Deadpool director Tim Miller was the one who animated the “Ninja Ninja” game played in the film.

Wright also posted a few of his storyboards for the film, drawn in the style of the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley. “As you [can] probably tell, this film was boarded to within an inch of its life. To do all the transitions, we had to plan it out like crazy,” Wright said. The amount of storyboards that Wright posted would be enough to make up a Scott Pilgrim vs. The World artbook.

As you probably tell, this film was boarded to within an inch of its life. To do all the transitions, we had to plan it all out like crazy. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy… pic.twitter.com/BSvbGyoGfz — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

One other fun thing that Wright posted: a few of the unseen fake posters that Chris Evans’ movie star Lucas Lee starred in, hilarious parodies of classic action and romance movies.

BTW: The stills shoot for @CHRISEVAN’s Lucas Lee posters were indeed epic. Who wouldn’t want to see all of these? #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/iWwMiPPpIu — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

Scott Pilgrim vs. the Theatrical Re-Release

There’s still a huge amount of affection for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, even 10 years after its release. Wright revealed toward the end of the watch party that he was planning to celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary with a theatrical re-release in August. With the current pandemic situation as it is now, that’s probably not happening, but Wright said that he still wants to bring Scott Pilgrim vs. The World back to theaters…someday.

We were going to do this in August, but make no mistake, this will happen soon. #ScottPilgrim back on the big screen thanks to @DolbyCinema & @UniversalPics. Can't wait. https://t.co/7ujoTEXFfb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

Check out Edgar Wright’s Twitter to see all the trivia he revealed about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and the hilarious interactions with a very embarrassed Aubrey Plaza.