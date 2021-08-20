(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

I hope you’re not burned out from watching multiple projects in recent years that detail the steady crumbling of a relationship, because we’ve got at least one more to come. Scenes From a Marriage will represent the latest attempt to depict the highs and lows that inevitably follow after exchanging those wedding vows and saying “I do.” Previous movies in this little subgenre throughout recent years, like Marriage Story or Malcolm & Marie, tended to be somewhat grueling and unpleasant experiences. But in the interests of optimism, we’re going out on a limb and betting that things will be different here. Here’s everything you need to know about Scenes From a Marriage.

Scenes From a Marriage Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Scenes From a Marriage premieres on September 12, 2021 exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

What Is Scenes From a Marriage?

Scenes From a Marriage is a remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic of the same name. Interestingly enough, in a way this series is actually returning to its roots. By eschewing the movie adaptation route, the series essentially pays homage to how the original 1970s-era film was initially conceived as a six-part miniseries. Here’s the synopsis:

Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish classic, and starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Scenes From a Marriage Director, Crew, and More

Scenes From a Marriage is the latest project from Hagai Levi, the creator of Showtime’s The Affair who will write, direct, and executive produce this remake. Amy Herzog also shares writing credit and will serve as executive producer alongside both stars of the show. Andrij Parekh (Blue Valentine) is handling the cinematography.

Scenes From a Marriage Cast

The married couple at the center of this drama will be portrayed by actors Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, It: Chapter Two) and Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina, Star Wars, Dune), both of whom will be reuniting after previously co-starring as a married couple in the slightly different genre film, A Most Violent Year. The two stars displayed plenty of chemistry between them in that 2014 J.C. Chandor film, which should pay dividends now that they’ll share at least five hours of screen time together here. Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Sunita Mani (Glow), and Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) round out the cast.

Scenes From a Marriage Trailer