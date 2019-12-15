Though the full-on Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live won’t arrive until next weekend when Eddie Murphy makes his highly anticipated return to Studio 8H, this episode with host Scarlett Johansson was rather festive on its own. There were plenty of Christmas sketches to behold, and two of them were easily the best of the night. Otherwise, there was a little too much middling comedy tackling political topics, a poor retread of a previous sketch, and a major technical gaffe. See what we’re talking about by looking at the best and worst sketches from the Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Children’s Clothing Ad – I remember hating several sweaters that I had to wear during the holidays as a kid. Finally, SNL has captured the misery of those kids and the parents who have to endure all for the sake of cute pictures. This is classic juxtaposition of holiday cheer and parental terror, and it works so well. The best part is the abrupt cut back and forth when Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner are arguing while putting their kid’s boots on.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Honestly, I’m surprised it took this long for someone to take this approach to a holiday song that has kind of a creepy premise. This one takes it to another weird level by having the little girl singing the song seeing his father watching mommy kissing Santa Claus and playing out a weird fantasy with the help of a Craigslist Santa Claus. This is a great holiday parody, and it will very likely be one shown during SNL’s traditional holiday special clip shows in years to come.