Josh Ruben and Aya Cash want to tell each other (and you) a scary story in Scare Me, a new horror-comedy headed to Shudder this October. While trapped in a cabin during a power outage, two strangers start telling each other tales of terror just as a storm begins. It’s the perfect horror set-up, so what could go wrong? Watch the Scare Me teaser trailer and find out.

Scare Me Trailer

Scare Me played at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and I really wanted to see it, but couldn’t quite fit it into my schedule. Of course, had I known that a plague was on the horizon and that I’d probably never see a movie in a theater again, I might’ve tried a little harder to make it work. No matter – the movie is headed to Shudder this October, and ahead of that release, here’s a fun little teaser to give you an idea of what’s in store.

In Scare Me, “Fred (Josh Ruben), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan (Chris Redd) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings.”

Horror-comedy is a very tough sub-genre to nail. More often than not, filmmakers lean too far into the comedy angle and fail to take the horror seriously. A perfect balance must be struck (see: An American Werewolf in London or Shaun of the Dead). Will Scare Me pull it off? I hope so! I heard good things about the flick at Sundance, and I look forward to checking it out when it hits Shudder on October 1.