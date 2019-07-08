Chris Rock‘s Saw reboot just got a heck of a lot cooler. Samuel L. Jackson has officially joined the cast of the new film, taking on the role of Rock’s father. The new Saw comes courtesy of an original idea by Rock, and while plot details are slim, there’s a good bet killer booby traps will be involved in some capacity. And if we get really lucky, Samuel L. Jackson will say the f-word.

The Saw reboot (which still doesn’t have a title) has begun production, and added some new cast members to boot. We also know a little bit more about the story – but not much. Chris Rock “will play a police detective investigating a series of grisly crimes”, while Samuel L. Jackson will play Rock’s father. Other new cast members include Max Minghella, who plays William Schenk, Rock’s partner, and Marisol Nichols, playing Capt. Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.

“We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt,” said Joe Drake, Chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Darren Lynn Bousman, director of Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, is helming this new installment. Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg wrote the script, based on an idea from Rock. “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said JoeDrake when the news was first announced. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

The new Saw is being billed as a “re-imagining”, which suggests it’s going to ignore the rest of the entries in the franchise. This entire endeavor remains slightly weird. Rock’s involvement immediately makes one think this will be a comedy, but by all accounts, that’s not the case. While I’m of the mind that the Saw franchise has run its course, I have to admit I’m very curious to see what Rock has come up with. Adding Samuel L. Jackson into the mix certainly doesn’t hurt, either.