School is back in session, though Bayside High will be opening a little later than everywhere else. Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reboot, which features original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez, has set its premiere date for this November only on the NBCUniversal streaming platform. Watch the Saved By The Bell reboot premiere announcement below.

Saved By The Bell Reboot Premiere

Oh nostalgia, you bitter pill. Not as bitter a pill as the caffeine pill that Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) famously took to be excited, or something (I never watched Saved By The Bell). But a lot of people still think fondly on the 1980s/1990s teen sitcom, which is getting the reboot treatment by Peacock with a reimagining that brings a new generation of students to Bayside High. Berkley Lauren and Lopez star as familiar faces Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater in Saved By The Bell, and are joined by John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

Hold up! Where is Zack Morris, you ask? The popular fourth wall-breaking student has apparently landed himself a job as California governor, though Mark-Paul Gosselaar won’t be appearing much in the series except for in a recurring role. But Berkley Lauren and Lopez should be able to serve up plenty of nostalgia, as their characters still inexplicably hang around Bayside High — Slater works as the gym teacher at Bayside, chaperoning a dance and reminiscing about his own high school glory days, while Jessie looks to be a teacher or counselor of sorts, who specializes in warning students of the dangers of caffeine pills.

Here is the synopsis for the Saved By The Bell reboot:

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serve as executive producer. Saved By The Bell is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Saved By The Bell will premiere on November 25, 2020 on Peacock.