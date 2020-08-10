Saved By the Bell, the 1980s/1990s teen sitcom, is getting the reboot treatment over at Peacock – and the new streaming service seems to be taking a page out of the Brady Bunch Movie playbook and making this a self-aware, meta show that explicitly comments on its previous iteration. Check out the newest trailer below, which features a whole bit about Jessie Spano’s famous “I’m so excited!” caffeine pill fiasco.

Saved by the Bell Trailer

Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are back as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively, and it seems like both of them may have clung to their high school experiences just a little too much in the intervening years. Slater works as the gym teacher at Bayside, chaperoning a dance and reminiscing about his own high school glory days. And while the trailer takes time to introduce a new class of students (and to throw a Kardashian joke in there, because those are always hilarious), the video hits its frenzied peak during a moment when Jessie wildly recounts her fraught caffeine pill situation to a clueless Bayside student in the hallway. Personally, I can’t think of a more perfect metaphor for the way our culture steadfastly refuses to let go of its nostalgic attachment to the entertainment of its youth.

Here’s the reboot’s official synopsis:

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality in this comedy inspired by the classic late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom of the same name.

The idea of Zack Morris becoming the governor of California is as ridiculous as Ferris Bueller growing up to become the Secretary of State. But based on this trailer, it seems as if the show will be self-aware enough to know that it needs to explicitly address Zack’s unconventional swerve toward civic responsibility. Whether a new generation of viewers who didn’t grow up watching the original show will latch on to these characters the same way my generation did when I was younger remains to be seen, but it’s going to take a lot more than this to get me to fire up a new streaming service.

Saved By the Bell is “coming soon” to NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service.