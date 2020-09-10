What if you were taking a peaceful, phone-free getaway in an idyllic cabin in the woods, only to be interrupted by an alien invasion? That’s the wacky premise of the indie comedy Save Yourselves! which imagines an apocalypse for the social media age — and to an extent, the social distancing age. Watch the Save Yourselves! trailer below.

Save Yourselves Trailer

Save Yourselves! probably feels a lot more relatable now, as people flee the city to weather a pandemic in isolated rural getaways, than it did when it played at Sundance earlier this year. But that’s all the better for Bleecker Street, which plans to release the apocalyptic comedy this October in both theaters and on VOD. Written and Directed by Alex H. Fischer & Eleanor Wilson, Save Yourselves! follows a hip Brooklyn couple Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) who decide to give up their phones for a weekend to try unplug from their technology dependence. They make their way up to a friend’s cabin in the woods, only to find themselves woefully unable to fend for themselves. This would all be pretty mundane stuff, if not for the alien invasion that starts to happen soon after they arrive, causing them to attempt to return to civilization.

/Film writer Ben Pearson, who saw the movie at Sundance, called Save Yourselves! “the funniest movie I’ve seen at Sundance this year,” and wrote in his review, “A funny but sobering look at millennial life in 2020, Save Yourselves! can be read as a plea for us to put down our phones once in a while and live a little. That reading is complicated a bit during the movie’s final five minutes, which I won’t spoil here, and even though the ending is the weakest part of the story, everything that comes before it is strong enough to make this an easy recommendation.”

Save Yourselves! also stars Ben Sinclair, John Early, Jo Firestone, Gary Richardson, Johanna Day, Zenobia Shroff, and Amy Sedaris.

Here is the synopsis for Save Yourselves:

Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) are a hip Brooklyn couple who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware that the planet is under attack. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization—or what’s left of it.

Save Yourselves! arrives in theaters nationwide on October 2, 2020 and on digital October 6, 2020.