Since we’re all dreading the thought of billionaire Elon Musk and his totally killer sketch ideas on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the late night sketch show is trying to make up for it by closing out season 46 with a couple of outstanding hyphenated hosts.

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key and The Queen’s Gambit co-star Anya Taylor-Joy will host the final two episodes of the season in May, and it’s the first time they’ll be taking the stage at Studio 8H in 30 Rock.

Saturday Night Live announced their final two hosts of the season across social media.

Keegan-Michael Key will be the first out of the gate with the May 15 episode. It seems like odd timing for the comedian to host since he doesn’t have really anything to promote coming out around that time. The closest project to his hosting stint is a voice role in the final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Maybe Lorne Michaels had been trying to get him to host for awhile and scheduling just finally allowed it to happen.

Key will be joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, also making her hosting debut. Unfortunately, the singer missed out on SNL’s great sketch with host Regé-Jean Page and the show’s casting passionately discussing her emotional hit song “Drivers License.”

On May 22, Anya Taylor-Joy will take the stage to make her debut as host. She’s coming off a Golden Globe and SAG Award win for her role in the acclaimed Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. The actress doesn’t have much comedy experience, so this should be an interesting exercise, especially since SNL typically has problems figuring out what to do with more dramatic stars, especially actresses. But hopefully Taylor-Joy will get a chance to spread her comedic wings a bit.

Joining Taylor-Joy will be musical guest Lil Nas X, who is enjoying a controversial press cycle thanks to some expert-level trolling by way of devil worship. Hopefully he’ll be getting in on the sketch comedy fun at some point in the episode, especially considering how many music video sketches there have been throughout this season.