Saturday Night Live concluding the 45th season this weekend is a little more bittersweet than usual. That’s because the late night sketch show was forced to wrap up with three editions of the remotely produced Saturday Night Live At Home, featuring all of the cast members doing sketches from the homes they’ve holed up in during quarantine. Thankfully, what will hopefully be the final edition of the show in this format was the best one yet, and it brought an array of guest stars, including Kristen Wiig as host, and dreams of getting back to normal once this pandemic is all over

So let’s take a look at the best and worst Saturday Night Live At Home sketches for (hopefully) one last time.

Happy Mother’s Day

Before we get to all of the sketches from Saturday Night Live At Home, we wanted to use SNL‘s Mother’s Day tribute to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all those moms out there who aren’t able to spend time with their kids due to the pandemic quarantine. Hopefully this strange time in all our lives will be over sooner than later and families will be able to embrace each other again. Until then, enjoy Boyz II Men singing “A Song for Mama.”

The Best

New York Dreams – SNL ended the show with this charming and funny sketch where each of the cast members dreams of what it will be like to return to the hustle and bustle of New York City. While some of them long for being back out in the world, others have not-so-comforting dreams of being back in The Big Apple, while others just get weird. The sketch also shows just how good the crew got doing post-production from home with the limited resources cast members had to record themselves for a sketch like this.

Another Masterclass Quarantine Edition – MasterClass is back with a trio of new class options to pass the time in quarantine. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins in this time, fantastically portrayed by Chloe Fineman, while Melissa Villaseñor pulls off an extremely entertaining impression of John Mulaney. And finally, Fineman returns as Britney Spears, showcasing some great physical comedy along with a solid impersonation. I hope they continue to do these when when SNL is back to normal.

Let Kids Drink – Thanks to the quarantine pandemic, kids have been forced to spend a lot more time at home, and it’s certainly wearing on parents. That’s why they’ve all gathered up to instill a simple new rule to let kids get boozed up while they’re under quarantine. They’re not going to drive anywhere, and it just might make them more fun to be around. The best part of this sketch is all of the cast members’ real kids (or at least adjacent kids) holding beer and wine bottles, faking their drunken behavior, not to mention a surprise appearance by a certain Disney star and his animated alter ego.

Dad Prank Video – Kids at home are also occupying their time by creating their own YouTube shows, and this one features Mikey Day’s son totally dunking on him as a fictional father who has been labeled a “bitch.” Day does a great job looking like a pathetic, hapless father, but again, it’s the post-production graphics and editing that makes this one work so well.

Zoom Church – One of the Zoom options that hadn’t yet been exercised on SNL was virtual church, and Kenan Thompson was the perfect person to lead a sermon with a congregation that clearly hasn’t mastered how to use Zoom yet. It’s a little obvious, but as usual, Thompson’s reactions and facial expressions help elevate it to being hilarious, not to mention Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong offering some laughs as congregation members.