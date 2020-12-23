If there’s one thing the movies have taught us it’s that going into the woods is a bad idea. Sator is the latest film that details all of the scary stuff that can happen if you dare venture into the wilderness, telling the story of a man named Adam stalking around in the forest looking for answers. Those answers might lead to a potentially supernatural being named Sator (not to be confused with Kenneth Branagh’s character from Tenet). And as it turns out, Sator has been playing a part in Adam’s family for quite some time. Watch the creepy trailer for Sator below.

Sator Trailer

Now this is an effective trailer. Spooky, ominous, and vague enough to pique your interest without giving the game away, Sator is a horror film to look out for. Written and directed by Jordan Graham, Sator is the latest addition to the time-honored tradition of horror movies set in the deep, dark woods. The forest as a source of unspeakable evil is a time-honored tradition, especially in America. When the superstitious Puritans came to this stolen land, they were convinced that the woods were a place where Satan and his evil minions roamed free.

In Sator, “Secluded in a desolate forest home to little more than the decaying remnants of the past, a broken family is further torn apart by a mysterious death. Adam, guided by a pervasive sense of dread, hunts for answers only to learn that they are not alone; an insidious presence by the name of Sator has been observing his family, subtly influencing all of them for years in an attempt to claim them.”

I’ve seen Sator, and can confirm this trailer represents the ominous vibe of the film itself. But don’t just take my word for it! Here’s an excerpt from my Now Scream This colleague Matt Donato’s /Film review:

Buring a slow wick towards a vile end, the film’s calling card becomes dreadful sorrow. “Do it yourself” movies shouldn’t feel this polished, as Graham wears almost every production hat yet pulls off what could pass as a fully-loaded studio feature. There’s a lot to love here; searing heretic cinematography included, as long as you’re a fan of horror flicks that *love* taking their damn time. It’s emotionally invasive, disturbing, and brutally unforgiving once Sator’s presence takes hold. A genre experience the reminds of The Eyes Of My Mother, emphasized by visual provocation despite speaking the softest of horror notes. There’s no place scarier than the human mind, after all.

Sator arrives on February 9, 2021.