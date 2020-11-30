The Mandalorian season 2 has brought quite an assembly of characters into the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and Baby Yoda (who now has an actual name: Grogu). Just this past weekend, The Clone Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano made an appearance played by Rosario Dawson. Earlier this season, Katee Sackhoff brought her animated character Bo-Katan to life in live-action as well, and she brought two other Mandalorian warriors with her. However, that doesn’t mean all of these characters will continue to pop up throughout the rest of the season. In fact, we might already be finished with one of them.

When Bo-Katan popped up on the episode “The Heiress,” she was joined by two other Mandalorians, Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado, AKA former WWE star Sasha Banks) and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides). Despite major differences in their Mandalorian belief systems, Din Djarin helped the trio take down an Imperial cargo vessel full of weapons. They went their separate ways, but with the open-ended possibility of encountering each other again, especially since Bo-Katan is trying to get the darksaber back from Moff Gideon.

However, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Mercedes Varnado revealed that “The Heiress” is the only episode that she appears in during the second season. The actress said, “I can only hope that the fans get to know more, I’m only in this episode,” she said. “It’s awesome but we can only hope for more stuff.”

Does that mean we won’t be seeing Bo-Katan popping up later this season either? After that episode, it felt like we might be leading to some kind of big confrontation with Moff Gideon. That might still be the case, but maybe it won’t involve Bo-Katan. Or if it does, maybe she won’t be flanked by Koska Reeves and Axe Woves. There’s also the possibility that Varnado’s character could make an appearance, but she never appears unmasked or has any lines, so a stunt double was used under the armor instead.

For what it’s worth, Varnado hopes that she will come back to help Bo-Katan achieve her mission. She said: “If I can pray and manifest anything, I just hope myself and Katee, Bo-Katan, can hopefully get the Darksaber one day. But we’ll have to see, I don’t know.” For her part, Sackhoff is playing things close to the vest too. In our recent interview with the actress, she claimed to not remember if she’s held the darksaber, which seems like something you wouldn’t just forget. So like Varnado says, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.