No, Sandra Bullock won’t be starring in a remake of Clint Eastwood’s 1992 Oscar-winning revisionist western.

But the Ocean’s 8 star will be headlining an Unforgiven of her own, this one a remake of the British miniseries of the same name. Bullock is set to lead the film version, which will be written by The Usual Suspects and Mission: Impossible – Fallout scribe Christopher McQuarrie, and she’ll play “a woman released from prison on license after serving 15 years for the murder of two policemen.” Learn more below.

Deadline reports that after years of trying, producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Departed) is finally getting his film version of Unforgiven off the ground because the project has found a home at Netflix. This will mark Sandra Bullock’s second feature film in a row for the streamer, following last year’s successful horror film Bird Box. McQuarrie is writing the screenplay, which sounds like it may be complete already; he’s likely incredibly busy working on multiple Mission: Impossible films in a row, and he’s been attached to this project for almost a decade, back when Angelina Jolie was in talks to star in it.

This one is near and dear to my heart. I’m honored to know it’s in such good hands. Fun fact: The first draft was written in 2010. #KeepWritinghttps://t.co/bazwRjV4nU — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) November 4, 2019

The film will be directed by Nora Fingscheidt, an up-and-coming German director whose debut movie, System Crasher, is currently her country’s entry for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Here’s a synopsis of the British miniseries:

Ruth has spent half of her life imprisoned, and now faces the daunting prospect of rebuilding her life whilst being irresistibly drawn to the place that haunts her, Upper Hanging Stones Farm. In spite of trying to focus on the future and her new boyfriend Brad, Ruth is unable to forget her past and the sister, Katie, who she was forced to leave behind. Outraged to hear that the woman who killed their father has been released, Kieran and Steve Whelan are eager to seek revenge. Believing that life should mean life, the two brothers decide to take the law into their own hands. But just how far are they capable of going? Can they really do to her what she did to their father?

This could be the type of immersive, transformative role that gets Bullock back in the good graces of Oscar voters, but I’m most excited about the potential to simply see another great Sandra Bullock performance. She hasn’t starred in a great (or even good) movie since 2013’s Gravity, and I’d love to love a new Sandra Bullock movie again.