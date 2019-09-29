If you’d like to replace the soothing current voice of Amazon’s Alexa with the voice of Samuel L. Jackson, you’re in luck. Amazon is planning on releasing celebrity voices for their Alexa devices, and Jackson’s will be the first. You’ll be able to use two different versions of the Samuel L. Jackson Alexa: explicit and non-explicit. And let’s be honest, you’re going to use the explicit one. No one wants to hear a censored Samuel L. Jackson.

Deadline reports that Amazon is getting ready to let Samuel L. Jackson call you a mother fucker via your Alexa device. Per their story, Jackson and “other celebrities will lend their voices to Amazon’s Alexa devices in a new feature that will be available as a 99-cent upgrade.” The other celebrities will be added next year, but Jackson gets first dibs, which kind of makes sense. The actor has a highly recognizable voice, and you have to admit it’ll be pretty funny to have his vulgar voice coming out of your Alexa device while the CIA uses it to spy on you .

The Samuel L. Jackson Alexa “can tell you jokes, let you know if it’s raining, set timers and alarms, play music and more – all with a bit of his own personality.” And of course, it can drop F-bombs, via “explicit and non-explicit” versions of Jackson’s voice. It’ll be interesting to see which other famous voices Amazon ropes into this scheme. They have pretty much all the money in the world, so I’m sure they can get some heavy-hitters in there. Or maybe they can just get Gilbert Gottfried, and he can yell at you all day. Doesn’t that sound fun? The sticking point here is the upgrade price. Sure, 99 cents isn’t that steep, but what if you want more than one celebrity voice? That might start to add up. I think I’ll just stick with the default version, thank you.

